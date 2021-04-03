North Little Rock police said Friday they were seeking Tahmarcus Deshon Stewart, 17, of North Little Rock, on a first-degree murder warrant in the shooting death of Arianna Staggers, 13, of North Little Rock.

Police have released few details about the shooting except to say that the child was found dead about 5:30 p.m. Monday inside a residence at 1113 Healy Street in the Rose City area.

A Facebook post from the victim’s great-grandmother sheds a little more light on what occurred.