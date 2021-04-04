I’ve decided to “identify” as Chinese. Coke will like me, Delta will agree with my “values” and I’ll probably get shoes from Nike & tickets to @MLB games. Ain’t America great? — Gov. Mike Huckabee (@GovMikeHuckabee) April 3, 2021

As Norma Bates noted last night on the open line, one of Mike Huckabee’s attempts at “humor” over Easter weekend fell flat for its Asian-baiting and implicit racist messaging about Georgia vote suppression laws.

Advertisement

Ted Lieu, a U.S. Congressman, and George Takei, an actor who spent some of his childhood in a concentration camp for Japanese-Americans in Arkansas, had a couple of the sharper retorts.

Advertisement

Another response Tweet caught my eye. Huckabee moved back to be Arkansas to be closer to family and, presumably, help his daughter Sarah Huckabee Sanders run for governor. Might his bigoted potty humor be less than an unalloyed plus for Sanders? Given the racist leanings of the legislature and the strong electoral support in Arkansas for the former guy in the White House, maybe pop’s spewing will be a plus. Either way, this is another good question for Sanders should she ever deign to take one in Arkansas.

@SarahHuckabee do you agree with your dad on this racist sentiment? Does this match your beliefs? Arkansas constituents have a right to know. pic.twitter.com/qUXHf9dHV4 — Blatina Momma, Esq. (@73mbh) April 4, 2021