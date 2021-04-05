Contributors had to wade through a fine-print disclaimer and manually uncheck a box to opt out. As the election neared, the Trump team made that disclaimer increasingly opaque, an investigation by The New York Times showed. It introduced a second prechecked box, known internally as a “money bomb,” that doubled a person’s contribution. Eventually its solicitations featured lines of text in bold and capital letters that overwhelmed the opt-out language. The tactic ensnared scores of unsuspecting Trump loyalists — retirees, military veterans, nurses and even experienced political operatives. Soon, banks and credit card companies were inundated with fraud complaints from the president’s own supporters about donations they had not intended to make, sometimes for thousands of dollars.

The story includes sad tales from Trump supporters of limited means who wanted to contribute one time, but not over and over. The article suggests some $64 million in refunds made by the campaign were linked to these contributions, which still served as interest-free loans repaid after the election when Trump began begging for money to raise the bogus election fraud cry.

Might Rutledge’s consumer protection division find something to work with here? Don’t hold your breath.