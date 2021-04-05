The Senate has overwhelmingly approved SB 450, the political vehicle by which Attorney General Leslie Rutledge gets a piece of the anti-transgender culture war of the moment.

The bill, sponsored by Sen. Missy Irvin but with Rutledge’s braying endorsement, enlarges on an Irvin bill already enacted preventing trans-girl participation in girls’ sports. This bill prohibits them from participating in even intramural or club sports and applies to private schools that compete against public schools. The attorney general could seek an injunction to prevent this from happening.

The bill passed 26-6, with the usual tiny Democratic group the only opposition.