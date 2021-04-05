The Senate quickly followed an attack on transgender girls with another culture war favorite — anti-abortion legislation.

It was another bill opposed only by the tiny Democratic minority.

Advertisement

SB 527 requires the two abortion providers in Arkansas to have contracts with a hospital and ambulance service for transfer of patients with complications (an almost-unheard-of incidence, particularly for the pill-dispensing Planned Parenthood clinci whose patients go home to take pills that induce a miscarriage in the first weeks of pregnancy.)

There was little debate. Why bother? Sen. Keith Ingram asked Gilmore if he was aware a similar bill was struck down in Texas. Gilmore said, no, but a similar bill was upheld by an appeals court in Kentucky. In Kentucky and in Gilmore’s bill, the abortion provider may apply for a waiver of the rule every 90 days, though there’s no guarantee of continued operation. It is not exactly a seal of approval.

Advertisement

Here’s the relevant court ruling by which Gilmore defended his bill precisely aimed at ending the availability of abortion in Arkansas.

Kentucky appeals the permanent injunction, arguing, among other things, that the plaintiffs failed to show that the law would in fact leave the Commonwealth without a licensed facility, because a facility unable to obtain the required agreements could still obtain a waiver. .. because the district court erred in concluding that Kentucky would be left without an abortion facility, we REVERSE in part, VACATE the permanent injunction, and REMAND for further proceedings.

So the case is not resolved, as Gilmore might lead you to believe.