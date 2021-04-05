The number of new COVID-19 cases in Arkansas rose by only 44 from Sunday and five more deaths were recorded.
Active cases were reported at 1,607, down from 1,732 on Sunday.
Hospitalizations: 145 today, the same as yesterday.
About 9,000 vaccinations were reported in the last 24 hours.
Said the governor:
“Today’s report shows another decrease in active cases and low new cases. Even though yesterday was Easter, we still saw an increase of over 8,700 vaccine doses administered. We’re making progress, and it’s important we all do our part by getting vaccinated.”