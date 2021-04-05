In a legislative session laced with Bible quotes, here’s the latest promotion of religion, on a House committee agenda Tuesday.

It’s HB 1830, described as the “religious viewpoint anti-discrimination act.” Whenever the Arkansas legislature talks about religious discrimination, you can be sure — whether it is in civil rights, dealing with transgender people, abortion and other topics — it is about protecting the prevailing majoritarian “religious” view of the Arkansas legislature. I hesitate to use the word Christian since so much of it involved cruel treatment of other people.

It’s cookie-cutter legislation, passed in several other Southern states. Religious freedom is already well protected by law and Constitution. Not such much forcing religious beliefs on others in public schools, thus this bill to push the church into the public tent.

It would require the establishment of “limited public forums” in schools while all students may speak publicly and express religious viewpoints, including at public school events and graduation ceremonies. Return of prayer to football games anyone?

As the ACLU put it in opposition to the passage of this legislation in another state:

“Despite its name, this legislation crosses the line from protecting religious freedom into creating systematic imposition of some students’ personal religious views on other students.”

Of course it does. Lead sponsor is Rep. Jim Dotson (R-Bentonville.) Here’s a further explanation of why this legislation is unconstitutional. Not that this has ever proved a hindrance to the Arkansas legislature.

Here’s another little wrinkle of the law, speaking of lawsuits:

In the event that the legality or constitutionality of this act is challenged in a court of law, the Attorney General may: (1) Prepare and present a legal defense of this act; or (2)(A) Request that First Liberty Institute prepare and present a legal defense of this act. (B) A request that First Liberty Institute prepare and present a legal defense of this act shall not be subject to § 25-16-702 [the law that says, normally, outside counsel to represent a state agency must have approval of the governor and the attorney general.]

So bill turns state legal defense of religion promotion in schools to the First Liberty Institute. Who are they? It’s a Texas-based, conservative “Christian” organization devoted to promoting its brand of religion in the public square. A “flipside” to the ACLU, as one of them put it. They’ve been active in Arkansas before in defending proselytizing pastoral visits to Conway middle schools during lunch hour. It also supports the 10 Commandments monument on the Capitol grounds. They’ve been busy challenging pandemic health guidelines as applied to churches and church schools.