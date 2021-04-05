The U.S. Supreme Court today dismissed a lower court ruling that Donald Trump had acted unconstitutionally in blocking critics from his Twitter account.

No relief for social media blockers Sen. Jason Rapert. (Of course, Rapert is also developing a legal theory that nothing in federal statutes or Supreme Court precedent applies to his personal opinions of how the Arkansas Constitution reads.)

This case was dismissed because Trump is no longer in office and thus there’s no live controversy.