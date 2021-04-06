We’ve mentioned the Republican candidacy of Leon Jones Jr. for attorney general, but his YouTube announcement seemed worth a second look. Lt. Gov. Tim Griffin is also a Republican candidate Jason Davis has announced as a Democrat.

Advertisement

And while I’m at it, what’s this rumor I hear about a relative of Jones making a race for a high state office — as a Democrat?

I refer to Leon Jones’ brother, Dr. Chris Jones, executive director of the Arkansas Regional Innovation Hub. He’s reportedly planning a race for governor on the Democratic side. I’ve sent him a question. No response yet. But he’s topnotch.