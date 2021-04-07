Arkansas has recorded 244 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, for a total of 331,505. That’s up from a 163 case increase yesterday.
Seven more deaths were added, for a total of 5,660.
Active cases rose by 47.
Hospitalizations dropped from 152 to 150.
About 27,000 more vaccinations, not a particularly robust number.
Said the governor:
“Yesterday’s report shows an increase of over 27,000 vaccine doses administered. With COVID-19 cases increasing in other states, we are in a race to get everyone vaccinated. This is the key to victory. If you are over 16, let’s get the dose.”