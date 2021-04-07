Arkansas has recorded 244 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, for a total of 331,505. That’s up from a 163 case increase yesterday.

Seven more deaths were added, for a total of 5,660.

Advertisement

Active cases rose by 47.

Hospitalizations dropped from 152 to 150.

Advertisement

About 27,000 more vaccinations, not a particularly robust number.

Said the governor:

Advertisement