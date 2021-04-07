Don’t know yet if it will come up, but here’s a bill to watch that’s listed on the House Rules Committee agenda at noon today.

It is HB 1869 by Rep. Aaron Pilkington and others that would legalize keno and online lottery gambling.

Lottery officials have long wanted to begin keno, a fast-action game that could be installed in hundreds of stores around the state, to boost lottery revenue. The bill also would allow gamblers to buy lottery tickets on mobile devices.

The bill allows the legislature to take profits for any purpose it designates after an additional $20 million is produced for college scholarships.

The religious lobby will oppose the bill.

UPDATE: The bill wasn’t discussed in the committee today.