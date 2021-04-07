Police say a man seeking hospital treatment for a gunshot wound led them Tuesday to a fatal shooting victim on Col. Glenn Road.

The police release:

On Tuesday, April 6, 2021, Little Rock Police Officers responded to the 6300 block of Colonel Glenn Road in reference to a possible shooting. The caller told 911 operators that his brother had been shot and was in a gray GMC Yukon with a suspect. However, the officers did not find the vehicle. A second call to 911 mentioned a victim showed up at an area hospital with a gunshot wound.

Detectives responded and spoke with the victim, Marrell McKinney, who mentioned he was involved in a shooting at the apartment complex next to Kroger on Colonel Glenn. He went on to say he shot someone and drove the vehicle to Dollar General on Colonel Glenn and left his vehicle there. That’s when detectives responded the 7700 block of Colonel Glenn road and discovered the gray Yukon in the parking lot. Inside an unidentified black man was deceased.

Homicide detectives and Crime Scene Search Units responded to process the scene. The coroner responded and transported the body to the medical examiner’s office for an autopsy and positive identification. Homicide detectives are currently working to clarify the details and locate a crime scene.