Sarah Huckabee Sanders, a Republican candidate for governor next year, continues to be unavailable to people in Arkansas but she is working the money game in other states.

An Alabama political website, Yellowhammer, reports she’ll be raising money at a private club in Birmingham on April 14.

$11,200 will get a couple not only dinner but also an audience with Sanders at a reception plus a “roundtable.” Might she take questions? So far, in Arkansas, a truly public Q&A has not been on offer.