Arkansas Legislator Warns Loophole In New Law Could Still Allow Trans Youth To Exist https://t.co/BtZ3rmxAto pic.twitter.com/ZatnztFGLK — The Onion (@TheOnion) April 7, 2021

When you’ve made The Onion …..

Too close to true to be funny.

God help us if Robin Lundstrum, Alan Clark, Jimmy Hickey and Matthew Shepherd read the news out of North Carolina. They are taking the ghosting of transgender children to a level not yet achieved by Arkansas.

This is NOT satire:

A new North Carolina bill would require public employees to notify parents if a child displays “gender nonconformity” https://t.co/HjioOKmwou — Intelligencer (@intelligencer) April 8, 2021