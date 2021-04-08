An intensive lobbying effort by media and others apparently worked.

HB 1280 to allow cities and county boards to meet in secret to hammer out economic development deals and also to allow a lawyer into the room failed to get a do-pass motion in the Senate City, County and Local Affairs Committee today.

Proponents pulled out the familiar kids’ excuse: Everybody else is doing it. Opponents emphasized the bill would shield important decisions and spending of public money from accountability.

Good outcome.