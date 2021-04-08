The Capital Hotel, which suspended operations last March on account of the pandemic, apparently is heading toward reopening.

Concord Hospitality Enterprises, a hotel developer, owner and management group, is advertising job openings at the hotel from general manager on down, including executive chef, bartender and other key jobs.

At last report, a spokesman for Stephens Inc. said there were no plans for the Stephenses to sell the hotel. This followed reports from former staff that they didn’t expect to be rehired. I sent a question inquiring about the future. It’s unclear if this advertisement signals Concord will be an operator or owner.

Here’s Concord’s description of the hotel and what it’s seeking in a general manager, pay $109,000 to $131,000.

UPDATE: Frank Thomas, a spokesman for Stephens Inc., said he had to decline comment for now.