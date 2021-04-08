Nothing particularly unusual in today’s numbers, though active cases increased again.

The state reported 199 new cases in the last 24 hours, to 331,705.

Two more deaths were recorded, to 5,662.

Actives cases rose by 58, to 1,707

Hospitalizations today dropped to 141 from 150 yesterday.

About 25,000 more vaccinations in the last day. OK, but still a long way to go.

Said the governor:

Vaccine doses administered have increased by nearly 154,000 since this time last week. Our hospitalizations and new cases continue to decline, but it’s important that we continue to get vaccinated to protect our fellow Arkansans.