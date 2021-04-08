Statement on Legislation Impacting LGBTQ Community | The Office of the Chancellor | University of Arkansas https://t.co/Nbek8oWejf — Joseph Steinmetz (@JoeSteinmetz) April 8, 2021



UA Chancellor Joe Steinmetz sent out a tweet today with this statement.

A statement supporting the community and reinforcing values

April 7, 2021 As an educational institution, the University of Arkansas continually strives to make the world a better place through inquiry, discovery, learning. It should be evident that we stand firm against, and prohibit, all forms of discrimination and harassment, and as such, have concerns about recent legislation that has impacts on the LGBTQ community. These policies affect our campus community and can be hurtful to many. We believe that the world is better when we work together, care for one another, and intentionally seek to lift one another, so that all feel a sense of belonging. Joe Steinmetz, Ph.D.

Chancellor

Does that mean the Fayetteville campus will allow transgender women to participate in UA sports, in contradiction of state law? Does that mean, if a companion bill passes, it will refuse to play a team that has a transgender woman?

Does it mean he will tell the NCAA never mind about hosting regional baseball and softball tournaments in Fayetteville because Arkansas law obviously diverges from NCAA values?

Does he have a position on the coming bathroom bill? If it passes will he require transgender people to use facilities (restrooms, locker rooms, dorm showers) that comport with their birth certificates and require a written request for alternative facilities to be provided those who will not do so?

Will he allow his faculty to intentionally refer to students by the wrong gender? That’s another bill speeding to passage. It passed the House today with 62 votes.

Will he warn parents that their students might be exposed to information about sexual orientation and gender identity in class so they may opt their children out? (OK, I don’t think this new law extends into college years, at least not yet, but I hope the faculty at UA has some thoughts on this.)

Concerns? Well, yes. Welcome to the discussion, chancellor, a few days late and a few dollars short of pushback. Legislative testimony, for example, might have carried some weight.

I get it, though. Many right-thinking people, particularly those depending on state money, are terrified of challenging the bullies of the legislature. Only those with nothing to lose feel safe to speak up.

MIA: Dr. Bobbitt, the UA Board of Trustees and many others in higher education.