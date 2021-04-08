From the Arkansas State Police:

Flores Reynaldo, 33, of Progreso, Texas was arrested by Arkansas State Troopers this afternoon following a five hour stand-off with law enforcement officers near Hope. Reynaldo is charged with aggravated assault and is being held at the Hempstead County Detention Center.

State troopers were called to the Arkansas Department of Transportation weight station along Interstate 30 in Hempstead County about 9:15 today after Reynaldo barricaded himself inside the sleeper compartment of a commercial carrier tractor-trailer. Reynaldo was armed with two handguns.

During the weight and inspection process conducted by Arkansas Highway Police, officers learned that Reynaldo was wanted on outstanding Texas felony criminal charges. As officers attempted to take Reynaldo into custody he fled to the truck and refused to exit the vehicle, pointing a gun at one of the officers.

In addition to troopers from the Highway Patrol Division, Troop G, additional troopers assigned to the state police SWAT and negotiation teams were called to the weight station.

Reynaldo surrendered to troopers about 2:15 PM. No one was injured during the stand-off.