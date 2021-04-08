The Little Rock School District Board unanimously approved the extension of the mask mandate in all district buildings through July at a meeting Tuesday evening. It also unanimously approved the creation of a new digital learning academy. The district will have to seek approval of the new academy with the State Board of Education.

I reported earlier about the details of the academy, though Deputy Superintendent Jeremy Owoh said that students would be asked to make a one-year commitment, not a semester one as I reported earlier.