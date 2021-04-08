The Little Rock School District Board will hold a meeting at 5:30 p.m. today to set the agenda for its April 22 meeting, but it will also take votes on two items: extending the mask mandate and creating a permanent virtual school within the district.

The administration recommends the continuation of its universal mask requirement in all LRSD buildings. I think it’s safe to say the board will concur and masks will continue to be required through the end of the school year.

Of interest to many parents, including me, is what the policy will be next school year. Because we can’t predict what cases will look like in August, how fully Central Arkansas embraces the vaccine or whether a vaccine will be available in the coming months for children, it seems unlikely that the board will develop a policy beyond this school year, though I know a lot of parents would appreciate a signal.

Somewhat related: The board will also consider tonight whether to approve the LRSD Digital Learning Academy. Little Rock is the last large district in the state without a virtual academy, the board was told at its March meeting.

The academy will be available to district students K-12 in either synchronous or asynchronous delivery. (Jeff Wood, who represents Zone 9, said he wished the district would come up with different language. I’ll second that.) Synchronous students would follow a daily schedule and interact regularly with teachers. Asynchronous students could go at their own pace and do their work whenever, wherever — as long as they completed classwork each week.

Crucially, there will be dedicated virtual teachers. Teaching both in-person and virtual students isn’t sustainable for teachers or students, Deputy Superintendent Jeremy Owoh told the board in March. Teachers will develop instructional videos and only use “canned” content, like Lexia (which is a strong program for young learners, I can attest), as a supplement.

Students would remain officially enrolled in their “home” school, where they would remain eligible to participate in extracurriculars. The district will ask students to make a one semester commitment.

If the board approves the digital academy, the district would take the plan to the state Department of Education for approval and hope to open the application portal to students by the end of April.

Find more details about the digital learning academy on the board’s agenda here.