National attention for Governor Hutchinson piles up for his overridden veto of the bill prohibiting transgender medical care for minors.

From the Washington Post:

The Fix analysis credits Hutchinson for a “principled conservative” response. It called him “one of the most subtly interesting” governors. The praise breaks down when it seems to credit him for signing an unconstitutional abortion ban because he acknowledged its likely illegality. Say what? It credits him, too, for a largely unenforced mask mandate. He DID support doing away with Robert E. Lee as a dual honoree with Martin Luther King Jr. on the state’s list of holidays. The conclusion is that Hutchinson did well to make a “limited government” argument against interfering in medicine. It didn’t work in Arkansas. If Tucker Carlson’s guidance means anything, it won’t do well in other strongholds either.

The Post also provided Hutchinson with op-ed space to explain why he made his decision. He first emphasized his anti-abortion beliefs and religiosity. But he moved to rock-solid territory he’s said repeatedly in his veto message and since.

I vetoed this bill because it creates new standards of legislative interference with physicians and parents as they deal with some of the most complex and sensitive matters concerning our youth.

It is undisputed that the number of minors who struggle with gender incongruity or gender dysphoria is extremely small. But they, too, deserve the guiding hand of their parents and the counseling of medical specialists in making the best decisions for their individual needs.

H.B. 1570 puts the state as the definitive oracle of medical care, overriding parents, patients and health-care experts. While in some instances the state must act to protect life, the state should not presume to jump into the middle of every medical, human and ethical issue. This would be — and is — a vast government overreach. This doesn’t dig Arkansas out of the ditch in more progressive quarters. Said a Washington Post editorial this week: Advertisement Arkansas is now the poster child for ignorant anti-trans reaction. And working to make the poster even bigger with each passing day of the session-without-end. The New York Times has also posted a Q&A with the governor. It notes an unflattering commentary: He has been making the case that the legislation not only violates conservative principles but could also hurt Republicans politically. Many conservatives disagree: The Republican-controlled state legislature overrode Mr. Hutchinson’s veto of the bill. And on Thursday, former President Donald J. Trump lashed out at Mr. Hutchinson, saying his opposition to the legislation would be the end of the term-limited governor’s political career. “Bye-bye, Asa,” Mr. Trump said. Here’s more on Trump. His full statement: “Asa Hutchinson, the lightweight RINO Governor of Arkansas, just vetoed a Bill that banned the CHEMICAL CASTRATION OF CHILDREN,” Trump said in a statement on Thursday. “‘Bye-bye Asa,’ that’s the end of him! Fortunately for the Great State of Arkansas, Sarah Huckabee Sanders will do a fantastic job as your next Governor!” The Times article did note his approval of other anti-transgender legislation, which he defended as he did in signing the legislation. Advertisement He told the Times the bill he vetoed was the most extreme in the country (though others are moving to catch up and move ahead) and that there only an estimated 200 children receiving hormonal treatment in the state. But that doesn’t mean he’s not a willing foot soldier in some of the skirmishes. So aren’t all three of these bills laws in search of a problem? Is Arkansas really awash in complaints about the rights of trans people? That’s one of the biggest problems in the cultural war that we have — sometimes we’re trying to address the fear of something that does not exist in reality. If you just look at Arkansas itself, there’s not any cases of biological males trying to compete in women’s sports. It’s not a problem that’s being addressed. It’s a concern about a future potential problem and what the legislature sees as trends across the country. Many times we’re acting out of fear of what could happen, or what our imagination says might happen, versus something that’s real and tangible. The interviewer, Lisa Lerer, asked about the Tucker Carlson interview and Hutchinson asked her if she was entertained. A bit of a circus, she said, but she pressed on why conservatives feel the need to interfere in private medical decisions.