If you’d cruised past the intersection of Kavanaugh Blvd. and Grant St. unknowingly on your lunch hour, you might have mistaken it for an impromptu street party. Which, in a way, it was. Here’s how — and why — a throng of people with donuts and donut accessories lined the sidewalks of Little Rock’s stylish Heights neighborhood in the middle of a Thursday in April.

On March 29, a screenshot of a tweet from Emily Hay Brown, owner of an upscale Heights boutique called Tulips, started circulating on social media. Here’s what it said:

“It was almost like a jab,” Sharon Boehm-Hussman, organizer of today’s donut event, told the Arkansas Times. “Saying larger women don’t work out, they don’t deserve to look cute. That’s not at all the case. It felt like, the way I took what she said was, ‘If you’re not thin or small or petite you’re not healthy.’ And that’s not necessarily true. It was just a bash on body images and I think women bash themselves enough.”

So, Boehm-Hussman said, she decided to do something about it. “I’m going to throw this event,” she said, “buy a bunch of donuts, invite my friends to come out, eat donuts and enjoy life.”

Meanwhile, Tulips’ social media accounts started attracting a frenzy of activity, criticizing Brown for her comment’s fatphobia and implication that the COVID vaccine is not beneficial to “the body and immune system.” Tulips’ Facebook account has since been taken down. The business’ Instagram account remains active. Yelp disabled comments on Tulips’ page, citing unusual activity, though a series of screenshots from Yelp users remains.

Brown later posted a video on Tulips’ Instagram stories (now expired), in which Brown said the following: “Last week I made a comment on social media, and if I could take it back or rephrase it, I certainly would. … My customers and my friends represent all walks of life, and all shapes and sizes.”

Today, Brown stood at the entrance to Tulips wearing a sunny yellow blazer, several supporters alongside her. Brown declined to comment on the gathering taking place across the street, and declined to be photographed. In front of the boutique on the sidewalk, a man poked his head inside Tulips’ entrance as he walked by, holding up a piece of food and joking, “This is my healthy breakfast!”

Across the street, Boehm-Hussman and a group of supporters donned donut headbands and donut signs that read “Honor my curves.” Bodies of all kinds donned athletic wear. A park bench held several large white boxes of fanciful donut varieties (was that a playful spin on a Viennese Pirouline in there?). Passersby honked and waved from their cars, eliciting cheers from the group. A young woman walked up to the group and asked, “Is this where we’re taking a stand?” A German Shepherd expressed momentary interest in the stack of donut boxes before her owner urged her onward. Boehm-Hussman’s son Ari, 7, (pictured at left) twirled a donut sign around his wrist, and showed fellow demonstrators Andrea Stokes and Corinne (pictured at right) where to find the goods.

“I love it,” Boehm-Hussman told us earlier this week. “I’m thrilled so many women are going to get together to stand up for what’s right, stand up and be supportive of each other. That’s what we all need, rather than body shaming and feeling bad about ourselves.”