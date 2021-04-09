This mosaic of Empress Theodora and her attendants includes Anasthasia the Patrician, a Catholic saint who lived much of her life as a man.

The Catholic Church holds the view that gender and biological sex are one and the same, but the church also opposes bullying, and that’s why the Catholic Diocese of Little Rock did not weigh in on a recent attack on transgender children.

An article went out Thursday in the Arkansas Catholic, a print and online newspaper for the Diocese of Little Rock, explaining the decision to take no stand on House Bill 1570 that bans gender-affirming therapies for transgender youth.

The statement from the Little Rock Diocese, released April 7:

“The Diocese of Little Rock did not take, and was not asked to take, a particular position on HB1570 when it was under consideration. The diocese affirms the Church’s constant teaching that — with the rare exception of one’s reproductive organs not matching one’s chromosomes — our gender is to be considered harmonious with our biological sex and thus should not be subject to change. Whether HB1570 is the best way to adequately address that truth for adolescents and minors may be up for debate and differing prudential judgments. But it is not inconsistent to oppose any form of bullying, harassment and violence against LGBT youth, which Bishop (Anthony B.) Taylor did when signing on to the Tyler Clementi Foundation statement, while simultaneously affirming the truths of our created biological sex. As Catholics, we believe that eternal truths are ultimately for our good, even when we may personally struggle or disagree with them.”

The Tyler Clementi Foundation statement cited above promotes protecting LGBTQ young people from bullying. Little Rock’s Bishop Anthony Taylor signed on to their statement in February, along with a dozen other bishops. The foundation was founded in memory of 18-year-old Tyler Clementi, a target of anti-gay cyberbullying who killed himself in 2010.

Governor Hutchinson remains in the national spotlight for his decision to veto the bill. In a vast departure from the Republican supermajority in the legislature, Hutchinson said it hurt his heart to think about children currently receiving puberty blockers and hormone therapy who will now have to leave the state or look to the black market to stay on their medical path. The legislature overrode Hutchinson’s veto.

HB 1570 is one of many bills targeting transgender people in Arkansas in 2021. Hutchinson has already signed into law a ban on transgender girls participating in girls’ school sports teams and a “medical conscience act” that allows medical providers to turn away non-emergency cases if they have any moral qualms about treating the patient.