A former Pine Bluff alderman with a colorful past will make a run against incumbent Republican U.S. Senator John Boozman.

Jack Foster launched his campaign for the seat this week. His focus will be on alleviating poverty in the state, opening up trade with Cuba and shoring up bridges, water systems and other infrastructure, Foster said in a press release.

Some may remember Foster for an extortion attempt made during his stint as a Pine Bluff alderman that earned him a 13-month prison sentence. Foster and fellow Pine Bluff City Council member Billy Freeman accepted $32,500 in exchange for making favorable zoning votes.

Foster addressed the conviction in his campaign announcement:

As for his past political career, Foster said he wants to be up front about a 2005 federal conviction of aiding and abetting an attempted extortion while he was serving on the Pine Bluff City Council. The conviction, he said, was “wrongful.” Foster served on the council from 2001-05. He touted that political experience as one of his strong points. “I know how to get things done,” Foster said. “I know politics and what it takes to help people. And that’s what it’s all about. We need people in Washington who want to help Arkansans.”

Foster, 75, is a Vietnam veteran and has 11 children.

Boozman has already drawn other challengers. Gun rights activist and gun range owner Jan Morgan and Stuttgart pastor and MAGA enthusiast Heath Loftis have announced their candidacies for the 2022 race.