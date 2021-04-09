Arkansas logged 178 new cases of COVID-19 over the last 24 hours, with Benton, Washington and Pulaski counties as the hottest spots.

The state now has 1,732 active cases, with 160 people being treated for COVID-19 in hospitals (that’s 19 more than Thursday).

Arkansas logged a -1 for COVID deaths. Apparently one death that was previously attributed to COVID was reclassified, and there were no additional deaths reported today.

Governor Hutchinson called on Arkansans to up their game on vaccinations:

