Thank you President Trump for hosting an amazing event for my campaign last night! pic.twitter.com/oOSWXC1avu — Sarah Huckabee Sanders (@SarahHuckabee) April 10, 2021



Last night, former President Donald Trump hosted a fundraiser for Sarah Huckabee Sanders, who hopes to succeed Governor Hutchinson, who Trump called a “lightweight RINO” earlier this week. In short supply at the fundraiser as many have noted on social media? Masks and diversity.