University of Arkansas Athletic Director Hunter Yurachek and basketball coaches Eric Musselman and Mike Neighbors were in the Arkansas Senate gallery today to hear a reading of a Senate resolution congratulating them on strong basketball seasons.

Here’s the resolution in part, my emphasis added to highlight the bit that most epitomizes Arkansas sports fandom. We had em on the ropes!

WHEREAS, following victories against the Colgate Raiders in the first round with a score of 85-68 and the Texas Tech Red Raiders in the second round with a score of 68-66, the Arkansas Razorbacks faced the Oral Roberts Golden Eagles in the Sweet Sixteen, besting them by two (2) points for a final score of 72-70, and qualifying the team for the Elite Eight and a matchup with the Baylor Bears, the No. 1 seed in the tournament, eventual national champion, and a team that the Arkansas Razorbacks nearly pushed out of the competition;

This of course was a perfect excuse for the Senate to call the Hogs. Sen. Bob Ballinger captured the call.

PS: The NCAA Board of Governors released a statement today, clearly in response to anti-transgender bills being passed in Arkansas and other states, saying it will only hold championships in locales that can provide an “environment that is safe, healthy and free of discrimination free of discrimination.” Will Yuracheck et al try to lobby some legislators while they’re in town?