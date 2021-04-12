A bill that would empower the Arkansas attorney general’s office to intervene on behalf of Arkansas residents when social media companies block or ban them failed in House committee this morning. House Bill 1647, titled “To promote Arkansas voices; and to combat cancel culture and protect freedom of speech,” was ruled passed after a voice vote by Chair Rep. Mark Lowery (R-Maumelle), but on a roll call, it only managed 10 votes, one shy of passage.

The bill would have allowed the attorney general’s office to intervene on behalf of residents if a social media company blocked or banned a user for something not prohibited under the company’s terms of services, if the company was selectively applying its terms or if the company took action that was “dubious” or “pretextual.”

Advertisement

Companies are immune to civil liability for taking actions against users under Section 230 of the federal Communications Decency Act. This is what the relevant part of that law says: “any action voluntarily taken in good faith to restrict access to or availability of material that the provider or user considers to be obscene, lewd, lascivious, filthy, excessively violent, harassing, or otherwise objectionable, whether or not such material is constitutionally protected.”

Representatives from the state attorney general’s office said that “good faith” wasn’t sufficiently defined in Section 230. Rep. Nicole Clowney (D-Fayetteville) suggested that “dubious” wasn’t much help and was overly broad.

Advertisement

“These companies that provide these services, Facebook, TikTok, Twitter, others, they have taken upon themselves the responsibility of what is right and what is wrong,” Rep. Jim Wooten (R-Beebe) said. “Really in truly, they’re trying control my speech. … I don’t subscribe to any of them. I couldn’t tell you a Tweet from a Facebook or whatever. To me, they’re the devil’s workshop.”

Christopher Marchese, counsel for NetChoice, a technology industry group, testified that the bill was unconstitutional under the First Amendment. He said it would release a flood of unintended consequences.

Advertisement

Lowery said he remembered a public official once telling him, ” ‘Nothing is unconstitutional until it’s challenged.’ That argument is used many times against well-intended legislation.” He said it was time for a court battle.

Marchese responded, “I do think you have to test areas where the law is ambiguous.” But this isn’t one of those, he said. Private social media companies aren’t transformed into public enterprises simply because they’re widely used, he said.