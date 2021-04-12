A bill that would have tossed out the current members of the Arkansas State Medical Board failed in the Arkansas Senate today. The governor now makes appointments to the board; Senate Bill 570 would have shifted that responsibility to the governor, speaker of the House and the Senate president.

Sen. Dan Sullivan (R-Jonesboro), a frequent critic of Governor Hutchinson, said state boards have grown too powerful. “At times these boards are even more impactful and exercise greater power than our legislative bodies,” he said. It’s time for a reset, he told the Senate.

The bill failed 13-19.