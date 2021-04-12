Mountaire, the massive poultry company founded in Little Rock, has agreed to a $205 million settlement related to the company’s wastewater treatment plant in Millsboro, Delaware.

The settlement is believed to be the largest nitrate groundwater contamination settlement in history, according to plaintiffs’ attorneys Baird, Mandalas, and Brockstedt. The settlement includes $65 million for residents who claimed their air and water were contaminated by the Mountaire plant, $120 million for plant upgrades and $20 million for ongoing maintenance. According to WBOC in Delaware, Mountnaire doesn’t believe it caused the alleged damages and a spokesman said the company agreed to the settlement so construction of a new treatment plant could proceed.

Baird, Mandalas, and Brockstedt described the case on its website:

[S]ince it acquired the Millsboro plant in 2000, Mountaire had sprayed billions of gallons of highly contaminated wastewater and liquefied sludge on lands near residences. The waste was made up of feathers, dirt, fecal matter, blood, flesh and fat, as well as slaughtering, grease chiller, and processing wastewater. The company knew its disposal practices were polluting Millsboro’s groundwater and air by increasing the levels of chemicals like nitrates, ammonia, and hydrogen sulfide to dangerous levels. But they did not spend the money to fix the problem or even warn local residents. Instead, they rapidly increased production and waste generation, further contaminating the water. This flagrant disregard for safety in the name of profit led to life-changing impacts on the people of Millsboro. The contaminated air and water supply caused serious health problems, the odor from the spraying of the wastewater prevented people from being able to be outside, and property values plummeted.

Mountaire is owned by Little Rock’s Ron Cameron, a reclusive billionaire who has given millions to Republicans and conservative causes. The New Yorker’s Jane Mayer wrote about Cameron last year.

Mountaire has given $8.6 million to super PACs since the U.S. Supreme Court’s 2010 Citizens United ruling, making it the third largest corporate donor to political causes since the ruling, according to Public Citizen.