💥 Major abortion decision today @ 6th circuit: 9–7 majority permits Ohio to bar doctors from providing abortions to women who want to end their pregnancies because the fetus has Down Syndrome. Prohibition applies before viability, undercutting the abortion right in Roe/Casey. — Steven Mazie (@stevenmazie) April 13, 2021

Big anti-abortion decision in the Sixth Circuit, which doesn’t cover Arkansas, but which will put an appeal to the U.S. Supreme Court in motion that could have broad ramifications.

Arkansas has a similar law, struck down in federal court in Little Rock. That decision was upheld reluctantly by the 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, which said it was bound by U.S. Supreme Court precedent prohibiting state interference in abortions pre-viability. This circuit conflict will open the door for Supreme Court review and potentially another setback for abortion rights.

The majority opinion said the law could stand because it prevented a doctor from performing an abortion knowing that it was being sought because of a Down syndrome finding. If a woman doesn’t provide a reason, the abortion may still proceed

The 6th Circuit has been stacked in recent years with anti-abortion Republicans, one of the most notable being a Little Rock native, John K. Bush, widely called unqualified for the court, though perhaps highly qualified in the view of Donald Trump, who nominated him, on the strength of his record of anti-abortion and other harshly ideological writing. Bush joined today’s majority.

UPDATE: Attorney General Leslie Rutledge didn’t let the day pass without announcing she’d ask the U.S. Supreme Court to reverse the 8th Circuit in the Arkansas case.