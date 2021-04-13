The governor’s weekly briefing focused on vaccinations, both the need for more to get shots and the pause in use of the Johnson and Johnson (Jansen) vaccine because of a handful of blood clot cases.

Advertisement

But also, cases and deaths were up and testing is down.

The vaccination program will continue, but without J&J. The governor said existing supplies are sufficient to meet demand needs. “No one should slow down,” he said. He said the state is observing the pause on the J&J vaccine, but still has confidence in it. Officials hope to be sure physicians are prepared for treatment of any adverse reaction, so far about 1 in every one million shots.

Advertisement

Of the state’s surplus, 245,000 are Pfizer doses, 178,000 Moderna and 63,000 Jansen. 20 percent of the total is reserved for second doses and 20 percent is being saved for mass planned events. That still means a quarter-million doses of Pfizer and Moderna shots are available for new shots. The governor said he hoped those scheduled for the Jansen vaccine can be accommodated with the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, both two-shot regimens. Where J&J clinics were scheduled, they’ll continue with different vaccines.

Advertisement

Hutchinson urged people to get shots. He pointed to states that are having new peaks of cases. Arkansas has generally followed other states in trend lines. To prevent a new peak, shots need to be taken. “We are in a race,” Hutchinson said. And he said there’s a concern because of a “slight tick up” in the positive testing rate.

Health Director Dr. Jose Romero outlined the blood clot cases — six women in other states. He said systems have been undertaken to detect these rare cases. He said those systems are generally working. He said more details about these cases will be released tomorrow. He said an intense headache, chest, abdominal and leg pain by people who’ve received the Jansen shot within the last two or three weeks should prompt a hospital visit. A longer time shouldn’t leave anyone concerned.

But he said it was prudent to stop the use of the vaccine temporarily and to alert doctors of treatment procedures.

The governor acknowledged the news would create a messaging problem that could discourage people further from getting shots. “People should have confidence,” Hutchinson said. The fact that the government is being so transparent should build confidence, especially with the relative handful of cases.

Advertisement

Romero said allergic reactions are not unheard of for any vaccines. He said there’s a system in place for dealing with them and people should be confident for that reason.

Other announcements included an update on vaccinations for prison staff and inmates, both underway with a goal of finishing all those willing to take shots this month.