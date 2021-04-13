Mayor Frank Scott Jr. announced today that he’d hired Dionne Jackson as Little Rock’s chief equity officer.

A news release said she will establish on Office of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion and ” focus on ensuring adequate access to opportunities and necessary support structures both within City government and across Little Rock.”

Jackson, who has a doctorate in education from Baylor, has worked in education for 25 years, most recently as executive director of AR Kids Read. She was the first chief diversity officer at Hendrix College, where she earned her bachelor’s degree. She worked to recruit students and faculty and guide staff on diversity issues.

Her pay wasn’t immediately available.

From the city release, a quote from the mayor:

“It is time to bolster our city’s capacity with intentional efforts to make Little Rock a more equitable place to live, work, and play.”