The House yesterday passed SB 527 to require abortion providers to have contracts with a nearby hospital and ambulance service for possible patient complications.

Planned Parenthood Great Plains explains why this is needless legislation (except as a pretext to shut down an abortion clinic for lack of a document it doesn’t need). I reprint for the record here because abortion rights supporter have pretty much given up opposing the onslaught of bills aimed at putting the two remaining clinics in Arkansas out of business. One is operated by Planned Parenthood. It provides pharmaceutical abortion — a two-pill regimen prescribed to women in the first weeks of pregnancy.

Advertisement

Statement from Gloria Pedro of Planned Parenthood

“SB 527 is trying to restrict abortion by ‘solving’ a nonexistent problem: All U.S. hospitals have a legal obligation under federal law to accept all emergency patients that come to them for care, regardless of the reason. And, ambulances companies contracted with states or counties have an obligation to transport patients. Therefore, transfer agreements to ensure emergency care are duplicative and unnecessary. “Let’s be clear: There is no medical benefit to SB 527. Laws like SB 527 do nothing but jeopardize women’s health by making health care harder to access. By denying access to time-sensitive abortion care, states are placing the health and economic security of pregnant people and families at risk, exacerbating systemic inequities.”

The news release continues:

Advertisement