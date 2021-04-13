Police responding to reports of gunshot victims learned of another victim, found fatally wounded in a car in the 250 block of Cedar Street, about a dozen blocks south of the police 12th Street station.

The police release so far:

Advertisement

Just after midnight on Saturday, April 10, 2021, Little Rock Police Officers responded to a shooting in the 4500 block of Asher Avenue. Upon arrival, they discovered a victim suffering from a gunshot wound. MEMS also responded and transported the victim to the hospital. Officers were then made aware of a victim at another hospital with gunshot wounds. That shooting led them to the 2500 block of Cedar where a young black male was found with a gunshot inside of a vehicle. He later died from his injuries.

The three shootings are related, a police spokesman said.