Federal agencies are urging a pause in the use of the Johnson and Johnson COVID-19 vaccine because six people among 7 million who’ve received it have developed a disorder related to blood clots.

The Arkansas Health Department will follow that guidance on the vaccine, which has been used in Arkansas since early March. Said the agency:

“ADH is following the recommendations of the FDA and CDC and will pause the use of the Janssen COVID-19 vaccine. We will not hold the scheduled community clinics with the Janssen vaccine. We will still hold the clinics if Moderna or Pfizer vaccine is available. We’ll provide updates on upcoming clinics as soon as we are able. We are also communicating this guidance to providers administering vaccine through the state program.”

The vaccine had become a vaccine of choice for many because it required only one shot, not two doses like other vaccines. It’s an unwelcome complication given that Arkansas is already a laggard in people seeking the shots and many people have not returned for second doses of the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines.