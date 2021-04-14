The House today on a voice vote rejected an amendment to an appropriation bill to allow the state to spend up to $50 million, should federal infrastructure money arise, to build electric vehicle charging stations in Arkansas.

The division was bipartisan. Republicans spoke both for and against. Must Arkansas be last in everything, Rep. Les Eaves (R-Searcy) asked in supporting the amendment. Rep. Delia Haak (R-Centerton) said the state is a “black hole” for drivers of electric vehicles because of a shortage of charging stations and drive around Arkansas Rep. Deborah Ferguson, a Democrat, said electric vehicles were the future and Arkansas should show some foresight.

Advertisement

Others were having none of it, including Republican Reps. Jeff Wardlaw and Jim Wooten. Nobody helped the petroleum industry, they said. (They were reminded that the Arkansas legislature HAD voted to support the building of compressed natural gas stations back during the Fayetteville shale boomlet.) Wooten also said this was a “Biden bill,” worth defeating on that ground alone. Another Republican representative suggested the money was being sought for the 1,700 electric cars in Arkansas. Not correct. And that number is growing,.

Without the appropriation, if such federal money develops Arkansas will either have to reject the jobs and traffic such stations would create or convene a legislative session to accept the money.