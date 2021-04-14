HB 1546, the bill to phase out the 29-year-old tax on soft drinks, failed for a third time in the House today.

Needing 67 votes, the measure got 61, five fewer than the vote yesterday on its second run.

A motion to clinch the outcome and thus prevent another vote failed.

There was no debate preceding the vote, which would eventually cost a loss of $40 million in revenue a year. That, in turn, would come out of general revenue for transfer to the Medicaid fund, which the tax was created to support.

The tax works out to a bit more than one cent for a 12-ounce can of soda pop.