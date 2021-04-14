By
Max Brantley
On
1:59 pm


Case in point.

This occurred during questioning of Kristen Clarke, picked by Joe Biden to be the civil rights chief of the Justice Department. She has been critical of cops who’ve abused black people. She kept her cool today. Tom Cotton did not.

The thread of comments are not running in Cotton’s favor. Example:

The comments included a cameo by Tommy Durham’s Orval.

