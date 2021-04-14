Cotton explodes at Dick Durbin after Durbin asks him to allow Clarke to finish her responses pic.twitter.com/Da0PduNtN9 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) April 14, 2021



Case in point.

This occurred during questioning of Kristen Clarke, picked by Joe Biden to be the civil rights chief of the Justice Department. She has been critical of cops who’ve abused black people. She kept her cool today. Tom Cotton did not.

The thread of comments are not running in Cotton’s favor. Example:

What Tom Cotton really meant when he challenged Dick Durbin today in a shocking lack of decorum: “Please don’t interrupt me when I’m trying to whip a distinguished black woman’s *ss, as we have customarily done in Arkansas. She has no rights that a white man is bound to respect.” pic.twitter.com/e5UvzydtZe — Dissbelief (@Dissbelief) April 14, 2021

The comments included a cameo by Tommy Durham’s Orval.