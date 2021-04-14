The current Arkansas legislature has passed and continues to discuss policies that unfairly restrict rights of the LGBTQ+ community, specifically transgender Arkansans. pic.twitter.com/oerDyvvBve — Walton Arts Center (@walton_arts) April 13, 2021

A Fayetteville institution speaks out against the spate of anti-transgender bills passed by the Arkansas legislature. Full statement here.

Advertisement

Key sentence:

This type of legislation does not advance the interests of all Arkansans as it harms individuals and impacts the ability of businesses and industries across the state to recruit talent and bring artists and tourists to the region.

Can we get a second from the Arkansas Museum of Fine Arts? The Arkansas Rep? The Arkansas Symphony Orchestra? The Little Rock City Board? The Little Rock Advertising and Promotion Commission? The Arkansas Department of Parks and Tourism? Anyone?