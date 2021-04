Campaign finance reports are due today for 2022 candidates, though mail might delay the arrival of some.

I’ll try to keep up as reports are filed. So far:

LIEUTENANT GOVERNOR

Sen. Jason Rapert, a Republican candidate, said he’d raised more than $127,000 in the last quarter, for a total of $156,550 so far.

Surgeon General Gregory Bledsoe, told me several days ago that he’d raised more than $100,00 in his first 50 days in the race. His report lists $100,445.