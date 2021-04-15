The Arkansas House today voted 73-13 for SB 632 to set up a grant program to build electric vehicle charging stations in Arkansas.

It’s being set up in expectation of federal infrastructure money to fund such a program. An amendment to move up a smaller appropriation for the program to $50 million failed in the House yesterday, with people like Rep. Jim Wooten objecting to government support for a Biden program.

Advertisement

Wooten, a convenience store operator, said let the free market dictate. He contended the petroleum industry had enjoyed no subsidies, saying the oil depletion allowance was no longer in effect.

Other Republicans disagreed today, saying the industry was growing; more electric cars were coming, and tourists are looking for them in Arkansas, which is poorly covered by the stations. The money may be coming and Arkansas should take advantage of it, Rep. Aaron Pilkington said.

Advertisement

Wooten showed his age (about 80) by saying he hoped he’d never have an electric car because they weren’t fast enough. Somebody needs to give that boomer a ride in one. Say the 1,020-horsepower Tesla Model X. 0-60 in 3.8 seconds and a top speed of 155 mph.