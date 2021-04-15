By a noisy and joyous voice vote and only a scattering of nays, the House voted at the end of its session today to remove the plexiglass barriers installed between desks as a health precaution during the coronavirus pandemic.

House Speaker Matthew Shepherd cautioned the House this wasn’t equivalent to the end of the Berlin Wall. Members shouldn’t take glass panels as souvenirs or do the demolition themselves, he said.

Rep. Cindy Crawford (R-Fort Smith) rose on a point of personal privilege to declare, “We are free!”

But not free from COVID-19, as the rising numbers reported in Arkansas today would indicate.