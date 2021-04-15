UAMS announced today that it had received $2.7 million from the estate of Eleanor Karam, who died in 2019, for its Donald W. Reynolds Institute on Aging.

Said a release:

Eleanor Blakney Karam was born in Helena, Arkansas, in 1929. She was a graduate of Little Rock High School (now Little Rock Central High School), Little Rock Junior College (now the University of Arkansas at Little Rock), and Hendrix College in Conway, Arkansas. Her husband, Jimmy Karam, led the Little Rock Junior College Trojans football team to a 1949 national championship before becoming a successful businessperson. The couple were married nearly 50 years before Jimmy’s death in 2000. Eleanor Karam died in 2019 due to complications from Alzheimer’s disease.”

Alzheimer’s is a focus of the aging institute’s work and Karam’s sister and brother said the gift would help families understand older people.

Karam and her husband received care at UAMS over the years and she had supported its work with gifts before.

Long-time Little Rock residents might remember her husband for his men’s clothing store downtown and 1970s TV commercials in which Jimmy Karam appeared, promising he could do no more for customers than sell them a good suit of clothes cheap.