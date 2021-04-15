The Arkansas House completed action on two pro-gun bills today, both constitutionally dubious.

The vote was 74-18 for SB 59 to prohibit federal regulation of intrastate sale of guns and ammo in Arkansas. Rep. Tippi McCullough (D-Little Rock) said the bill was unconstitutional and unpatriotic.

Next up was SB 298, the so-called Arkansas Sovereignty Act, which says the state need not enforce federal laws it deems unconstitutional. Who decides that Rep. Ashley Hudson (D-Little Rock) asked. “We cannot keep acting as if federal regulations are a buffet we can choose from.” She said the bill will produce uneven application of the law depending on which county you enter. There will be a patchwork of 75 different schemes on how to enforce federal law, Hudson said. The vote was 76-18.