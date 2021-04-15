Circuit Judge Mackie Pierce has refused the Arkansas Department of Transportation’s motion to dismiss a lawsuit over illegal spending of highway sales tax money on the widening of four-lane freeways rather than new four-lanes, as the constitutional amendment required.

In a brief letter, Pierce said he had to review the complaint in a light most favorable to the plaintiffs’ arguments and, on that ground, didn’t find a basis to dismiss the suit.

Advertisement

The state had also sought to stop discovery in the lawsuit. The judge said it should begin in 30 days.

The lawsuit concerns not only expenditure of the 10-year sales tax authorized by Amendment 91 but also whether the subsequent Amendment 101, which made a highway sales tax permanent, extended the requirements of Amendment 91. In other words, is spending on freeway expansion also banned for Amendment 101 proceeds?

Advertisement

A separate lawsuit has already found money was spent illegally on Interstate 30 and 630 projects and that the money should be restored to the freeway construction fund. The highway department has argued that the money has been swapped between those projects and others already completed. Plaintiffs in the case have questioned how you can swap money owed for repayment with money already spent.

In the case before Pierce, neighborhood associations and individual plaintiffs who live near Interstate 30 downtown, represented by Richard H. Mays, asked for a declaratory judgment that money had been illegally spent — $700 million on nine projects, including I-630 and I-30. Since the I-30 and 630 projects have already been held illegal in another case and repayment ordered, this case applies now only to seven other projects as well as raising questions about the uses of the new permanent funding.