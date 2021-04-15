No car was taken, but Little Rock police are investigating the getaway of another person in police custody in the last 24 hours or so.

The latest release:

On April 14, 2021, Detectives with the Little Rock Police Department’s Southwest Property Crimes Unit requested that officers transport Jason McClellan from the Pulaski Country Regional Detention Facility to the Southwest Field Service Division to be interviewed by several agencies regarding recent burglaries.

Upon completion of the interview, detectives left Mr. McClellan in a secured room,

handcuffed to a table. As detectives were finalizing paperwork, Mr. McClellan managed to used his plastic ID from PCRDF to unlock his handcuff and exit the building. Once verifying that he was not inside the substation, the premises were locked down and all available officers were notified. In the process, a citizen called in to report that a white male in a jail uniform was hiding a short distance away from the substation. Along with a K-9 Unit, LRPD set up a perimeter and Mr. McClellan was found in an abandoned house and recaptured a short time later. Mr. McClellan was transported to back to Southwest Substation and later back to PCRDF. He will be charged for his escape.

An internal investigation is underway as to how Mr. McClellan was able to escape from

the building.