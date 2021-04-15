An article in Religious Dispatches finds a link between Rep. Mary Bentley’s bill to teach creationism in school and her anti-LGBTQ bigotry.

The article details passage on consecutive days of the bill to prohibit transition medical services for minors and her creationism bill.

Passing these two bills might be simply coincidence, but the genesis of the creationism bill is telling. Rep. Mary Bentley preached a creationist sermon on the House floor (see below) urging her colleagues to pass the anti-trans youth bill on March 10. The very next day, March 11, she sponsored and proposed her new bill to put creationism in public schools. The former seems to have sparked the latter. A day later, March 12, Bentley recounted and posted her anti-trans creationism speech in a Facebook post. Bentley’s rhetoric presents an even clearer picture than the timeline. While sporting a massive bedazzled cross necklace, Bentley invoked creationism in a context where most people wouldn’t recognize it, but the anti-trans creationism Bentley preached on March 10 overlaps perfectly with the creationism she and her ilk want preached in public school classrooms (her remarks start at 2:16:19.)

Bentley speaks as if in Sunday school, the article says.

She declared that the Bible is “the state’s book,” and then quoted it five times and expounded on each passage.

It continues:

… she read the creationist classic Genesis 1:27 and then Deuteronomy 22:5, which says that women wearing men’s clothes or vice versa is “an abomination to the Lord.” Bentley tediously opined, “Father God is proud of who he created each of us to be and to deny who you are is to deny that he created you.” The notes for her speech posted on Facebook ended this line a bit differently, “. . . to deny who you are and were created to be is to deny Him.” Bentley is legislating her holy book and denying citizens their rights because she sees the very existence of LGBTQ people as a denial of her god, a hateful religious belief she wants preached to captive audiences of schoolchildren across the state. Bentley then stretched to make Jesus relevant, contending that he hugged children “because each one is special, each one is unique, and we need to do everything we can to help these children be just who they were created to be.” At this point and after prompting, the chairman chastised Bentley and asked her to speak on the bill itself. “I believe I’m speaking on the bill exactly,” she responded. This is the undeniable link between her bigotry and creationism. For Bentley, creationism dictates her anti-trans views. For Bentley, the Bible demands her bigotry. And it’s not enough that she believes it, she wants the machinery of the state to push this creationism in public school classrooms. That is, of course, unconstitutional.

Food for thought, if not likely to change hearts or minds in the First Evangelical Church of Arkansas that the Capitol has become.