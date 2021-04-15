The Arkansas Democratic Party has distributed a letter from Party chair Michael John Gray about a racist episode at party headquarters today, just a few blocks from the Capitol.

You might be inclined to put this down to an isolated nut of no real consequence. You might then also remember the assassination in that building of Democratic Party leader Bill Gwatney.

The Arkansas Republican legislature has been busy protecting white feelings from those who see racism in America and a continuation of the history of slavery, Jim Crow, Reconstruction and Confederate idolatry that still exist in Arkansas. So dismiss this if you wish as vote suppression and anti-other sentiment flourishes in the halls just up the hill.

Capitol police and city police are investigating.

The previous president encouraged and still encourages this. The crickets you hear are Arkansas Republicans taking offense. See sham hate crime bill. See the work product of a legislature more concerned with conservative virtue signaling than lifting ALL the people of Arkansas.